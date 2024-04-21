Israel, Turkey in talks to avoid diplomatic fallout as Gaza-bound flotilla sets sail

Israel and Turkey are discussing an agreement that will see more humanitarian aid enter Gaza through Egypt on condition that other ships do not try to break the blockade on Gaza.

The move comes as the so-called Freedom Flotilla is set to depart early this week from Turkey for the shores of Gaza.

2 View gallery Israeli commandos board the Mavi Marmara ship on May 31, 2010; nine Turkish citizens were killed and 10 Israeli commandos injured ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The three-ship convoy will carry humanitarian aid for the residents of Gaza and 1,200 people from 30 countries on board. Also on board will be pro-Palestinian members of parliament from Spain, Norway and Canada.

Israeli officials wish to avoid a repeat of the 2010 raid on the Turkish ship MV Mavi Marmara by IDF forces after it tried to breach the Gaza blockade. Nine Turkish nationals were killed and 10 IDF commandos wounded, some severely, during a confrontation on board the vessel. The incident, which took place in international waters, raised a global outcry.

The IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is again behind the flotilla. Israel is also preparing for the possibility that the contacts will fail, and the elite unit Shayetet 13 has begun dedicated training in preparation for thwarting the arrival of the flotilla.

As far as Ankara is concerned, the flotilla is expected to set sail in full coordination with the Turkish authorities, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan encouraging the move. The head of Turkish intelligence is also involved in the sailing arrangements, with the aim of preventing harm to the passengers. Ahead of the flotilla, the members of the organization called a press conference in which they explained that the flotilla would include a Libyan ship that would leave the port of Misrata; A Lebanese ship that will leave Sidon; and another Turkish ship "from one of Turkey's ports." The plan is for the ships to sail to the Egyptian port of El-Arish and continue from there to Rafah.

2 View gallery Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Istanbul ( Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/ REUTERS )

Meanwhile, Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh met on Saturday for two and a half hours with the Erdogan at his residence in Istanbul. The meeting took place against the backdrop of reports that the political leadership of Hamas is considering leaving Doha after Qatar announced it was "re-examining" its role as a mediator. Other senior Hamas officials participated in the meeting, including Khaled Mashal.

According to Erdogan's office, the president of Turkey and the leader of Hamas discussed the efforts to reach a cease-fire and transfer humanitarian aid to Gaza. Erdogan also called for "unity" among the Palestinians, and promised Haniyeh that "one day Israel will pay the price for the injustice it causes the Palestinians." The president of Turkey said that his country "will continue diplomatic efforts to draw the attention of the international community to the injustice done to the Palestinians," and also decried restrictions on exports to Israel.