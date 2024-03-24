Israeli children take cover as sirens sound during Purim festivities

Israeli children were forced to lie on the ground and take cover on Sunday as rocket sirens warned of incoming fire from Hezbollah. The children gathered for a traditional Purim event when the sirens began

2 View gallery Israeli children dressed in costumes lying on the ground ( Photo: Seraiah Friedman )

Seraiah Friedman, one of the event’s organizers, told Ynet, "Every year we celebrate Purim with all the community’s children with a tractor leading their procession. We asked the children to get down and lie down on the ground quickly, and returned to our routine after a few minutes." His friend Itamar Gur added, "This is outrageous."

After the sirens stopped, the children got up and returned to the celebrations, refusing to let the tense security situation ruin their Purim fair and mass celebrations that are held in the community annually.

While the sirens turned out to be a false alarm as reported by the IDF, Hezbollah fired about 50 rockets at the Golan Heights Sunday overnight, following airstrikes deep in Lebanon, near Baalbek.

2 View gallery Megillah reading in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

According to the IDF, Air Force aircraft attacked the missile launchers that fired toward the Golan Heights. Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al Maydeen later claimed that Hezbollah's missile fire at the Golan was aimed at two IDF bases, and included 60 rockets in long volleys.