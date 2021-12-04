Man moderately wounded in stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City

A Haredi man was moderately injured on Saturday in an alleged terror-motivated stabbing attack near the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem.
police released surveillance video in which the attacker can be seen stabbing the Jewish man and then trying to stab a police officer before being shot and falling to the ground. Police said they "neutralized" the attacker, and did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.
"The awareness and quick reactions by the police brought about the neutralization of the terrorist," police said in a statement. It said large numbers of security forces were deployed to the area.
The Hamas terror group issued a statement calling his killing an execution.
Video posted on social media showed the alleged stabber on the ground after having been shot.
Clashes followed the social media post and police used riot control tools including stun grenades to disburse the Palestinian rioters.
Emergency teams transported the injured man to a city hospital.
The suspected terrorist was a 25 - year old man from the northern part of the West Bank and affiliated with the Palestinian Fatah movement who was in Israel illegally.
He had been imprisoned by Israel between 2019 and 2020 for incitement.
The attack came less than a fortnight after Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam from the Shuafat refugee camp opened fire near the entrance to Temple Mount killing Eliyahu Kaye and injuring four others.
Abu Shkaydam was also shot dead by police troops on the scene.
First published: 17:45, 12.04.21