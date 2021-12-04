Man moderately wounded in stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City

A Haredi man was moderately injured on Saturday in an alleged terror-motivated stabbing attack near the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem.

police released surveillance video in which the attacker can be seen stabbing the Jewish man and then trying to stab a police officer before being shot and falling to the ground. Police said they "neutralized" the attacker, and did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.





6 צפייה בגלריה Palestinian man stabbing Haredi near the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturda ( Photo: Police CCTV )

"The awareness and quick reactions by the police brought about the neutralization of the terrorist," police said in a statement. It said large numbers of security forces were deployed to the area.

The Hamas terror group issued a statement calling his killing an execution.

6 צפייה בגלריה Suspected terrorist shot dead near the Old City of Jerusalem ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Video posted on social media showed the alleged stabber on the ground after having been shot.

6 צפייה בגלריה Blood on the ground on the scene of a suspected terror stabbing Attack in Jerusalem on Saturday ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Clashes followed the social media post and police used riot control tools including stun grenades to disburse the Palestinian rioters.

6 צפייה בגלריה Aftermath of Jerusalem stabbing attack ( Photo: Reuters )

Emergency teams transported the injured man to a city hospital.

The suspected terrorist was a 25 - year old man from the northern part of the West Bank and affiliated with the Palestinian Fatah movement who was in Israel illegally.

6 צפייה בגלריה Police forces at the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem on Saturday ( Photo: EPA )

He had been imprisoned by Israel between 2019 and 2020 for incitement.

The attack came less than a fortnight after Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam from the Shuafat refugee camp opened fire near the entrance to Temple Mount killing Eliyahu Kaye and injuring four others.

6 צפייה בגלריה Police forces at the scene of a suspected terror stabbing attack on Saturday

Abu Shkaydam was also shot dead by police troops on the scene.







