Syria says Israel struck Damascus airport, killing 5 soldiers

Israel carried out an airstrike on Syria's Damascus International Airport and other positions south of the capital, killing five soldiers and causing material damages, Syrian defense officials said early on Saturday.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the attack and managed to down most of the missiles, the Defense Ministry statement said. There was no immediate confirmation if the strike has affected airport operations.

Archive photo of alleged Israeli strike on Damascus

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources said.

Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers.

This was the third strike on Syria in the past two weeks. Earlier this month, Syria said its Aleppo airport was hit, and according to the UK based Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition group – Iranian weapons' depos were destroyed, and the airport had sustained considerable damage.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday revealed over 10 different facilities in Syria, used to produce advanced weapons for Iranian-backed proxy militias in the region.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

The sites, which are located in the northwestern city of Masyaf, belong to the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, known by its French acronym CERS, including one underground facility.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City, Gantz accused Iran of assembling a "terror industry" in Syria for its needs and called on the world to provide a "credible and tangible military option" against Iranian activity.

He also issued a warning to Syria against using these facilities to produce precision-guided missiles for Iran and Hezbollah, thereby disrupting the balance in the region.







