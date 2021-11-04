Channels
The Knesset Plenum early Wednesday

Knesset approves 2021 state budget, clearing key hurdle

Legislature votes 61-59 in favor of first state budget in over 3 years of political stalemate in a test for Bennett's diverse coalition; PM tweets vote is 'day of celebration'; 2022 spending bill to go up for vote later Thursday

Reuters |
Updated: 11.04.21, 07:58
Knesset approved the 2021 national budget on Thursday, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government meeting a deadline for its passage and averting the threat of a new election.
    • Parliament continued its overnight session and will hold a separate vote for a 2022 budget. It is widely expected to approve that package early on Friday.
    The legislature voted 61-59 vote in favor of the 2021 budget in a test for Bennett's diverse coalition of right-wing, centrist, left-wing and Arab parties.
    Failure to win parliamentary ratification for the 2021 package by Nov. 14 would have triggered a new election by law, but many political commentators had predicted it would be approved.
    A prolonged political stalemate in Israel had meant that no budget had been approved in the legislature in more than 3-1/2 years. The country has been running with a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget, something economists say is hindering growth.
    Passage of the 2021 budget came nearly five months after Bennett's government took office, replacing the administration of long-time leader Benjamin Netanyahu following four inconclusive elections in two years.
    "It's a day for celebration for the State of Israel," Bennett, who heads a far-right party, said on Twitter after the vote.
    "After years of chaos, we established a government, overcame the (COVID-19) Delta variant and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel."
    First published: 07:44, 11.04.21
