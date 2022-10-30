Five hurt in suspected car-ramming attack in Jordan Valley, IDF says

First responders say victims suffered light and moderate injuries when vehicle slammed into them while they were waiting for the bus at a busy junction; wayward driver killed by police

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon|Updated:
Five people were hurt in a suspected car-ramming attack in the Jordan Valley region of the West Bank, the IDF said on Sunday.
    • Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that two have suffered moderate injuries and three others sustained light injuries when the vehicle slammed into them while they were waiting for a bus at a busy junction.
    They were taken to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah medical centers in Jerusalem.
    The wayward driver, who was suspected a Palestinian terrorist, was killed by police.
    The scene of the suspected attack in the central West Bank
    A preliminary military investigation of the incident identified the suspect as Barkat Odeh, 49. He arrived at Nabi Musa Junction on the slopes between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea driving a car with a Palestinian license plate.
    Barakat Odeh
    Odeh allegedly first rammed a group that was standing at a bus stop there and then continued driving and plowed into another bus stop at Almog Junction, injuring others.
    The suspected attack comes less than 24 hours after a Hamas-affiliated terrorist carried out a fatal shooting attack in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, killing one Israeli and wounding four others.
    First published: 15:01, 10.30.22
