Five hurt in suspected car-ramming attack in Jordan Valley, IDF says

Five people were hurt in a suspected car-ramming attack in the Jordan Valley region of the West Bank, the IDF said on Sunday.

Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that two have suffered moderate injuries and three others sustained light injuries when the vehicle slammed into them while they were waiting for a bus at a busy junction.

They were taken to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah medical centers in Jerusalem.

The wayward driver, who was suspected a Palestinian terrorist, was killed by police.

A preliminary military investigation of the incident identified the suspect as Barkat Odeh, 49. He arrived at Nabi Musa Junction on the slopes between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea driving a car with a Palestinian license plate.

Odeh allegedly first rammed a group that was standing at a bus stop there and then continued driving and plowed into another bus stop at Almog Junction, injuring others.