U.S. targets Iranian Hezbollah financial network with sanctions

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual based in Turkey and Lebanon on Wednesday for giving "critical financial support" to a financial network used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp's Al-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Lebanon's Hezbollah. "These entities have generated hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of revenue from selling Iranian commodities, including to the Syrian government," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"These commodity sales provide a key source of funding for the IRGC-QF and Hezbollah's continued terrorist activities and support to other terrorist organizations throughout the region," it added.

2 View gallery Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

The Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on Turkey-based Mira Ihracat Ithalat Petrol, which purchases, transports, and sells Iranian commodities on the global market, and its chief executive and owner Ibrahim Talal al-Uwayr, who is also known under the alias Ibrahim Agaoglu.

It also targeted two Lebanon-based entities, Yara Offshore SAL, a Hezbollah-affiliated company which has facilitated large sales of Iranian commodities to Syria, and Hydro Company for Drilling Equipment Rental, which is involved in financing the Al-Quds Force by facilitating the shipment of Iranian commodities worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Syria.

2 View gallery Biden targets Iranian terror infrastructure and proxies ( Photo: AFP )