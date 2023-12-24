Egypt presents phased hostage deal outline to end Gaza war, report says

Egypt has proposed a phased hostage deal outline, involving an initial two to three-week cease-fire in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages, Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the second stage will involve discussions with the Palestinian Authority about establishing a technocratic government.

4 View gallery Hamas terror chief Yahya Sinwar; Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS, REUTERS / Saudi Press Agency/Handout, EPA )

The third stage will include a permanent cease-fire, a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Sources told the newspaper that Hamas agreed to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that "Egypt's vision is based on the desire to involve all Palestinian factions and find an alternative to [Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas]."

The IDF on Sunday named eight soldiers who died in battles across the Gaza Strip . They are Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, an 11th Brigade combat medic, from Herzliya; Master Sergeant (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, an 11th Brigade combat soldier, from Haifa; Sergeant First Class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, a 646th Reserve Paratrooper Brigade soldier, from Jerusalem; Sergeant First Class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23, a 646th Reserve Paratrooper Brigade soldier from Kfar Yona.

Staff Sergeant David Bogdanovskyi, 19, a soldier of the 7th Armored Brigade's 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion, from Haifa; Staff Sergeant Orel Bashan, 20, a soldier of the 7th Armored Brigade's 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion, from Haifa; Staff Sergeant Itamar Shemen, 21, a 36th Division paramedic who was fighting with the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, from Lapid; Staff Sergeant Gal Hershko, 20, a squad commander in the 7th Armored Brigade's 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion, from Yiftach.

4 View gallery Staff Sergeant Gal Hershko, Staff Sergeant Orel Bashan, Sergeant First Class (res.) Ohad Ashur, Master Sergeant (res.) Ohana, Staff Sergeant Itamar Shemen, Sergeant First Class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, Staff Sergeant David Bogdanovskyi, Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Since the beginning of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, 152 IDF soldiers and officers have been killed, 13 of them over the weekend alone . Since the start of the war on October 7, 485 Israeli soldiers have fallen.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that four drones headed toward a U.S. destroyer in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday were shot down .

"These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since Oct. 17," CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza. The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command responded to distress calls from two ships under attack, CENTCOM said.

4 View gallery A Houthi gunman walking past the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, hijacked by Iranian-backed rebels in November ( Photo: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB )

A Norwegian-flagged, -owned and -operated chemical/oil tanker reported a near miss of a Houthi drone attack, and a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker reported being hit by a one-way attack, the post said.

Two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were also "fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen", it said. "No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles."

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday discussed Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its "objectives and phasing," the White House said.

4 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Reuters, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 )

Biden "emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting," the White House said in a statement. "The leaders discussed the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages," the White House said.