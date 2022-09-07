Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces

A Palestinian was shot and killed in clashes with IDF forces during a raid in the northern West Bank overnight Wednesday, according to Palestinian reports.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The man was identified as 21-year-old Younes Thaya. He was shot by Israeli troops after hurling explosives at them and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

1 View gallery Younes Thaya

Israeli forces entered the al-Far'a refugee camp south of the city of Tubas to arrest an illegal arms trafficking network when they were met with Palestinian gunfire and explosives. One of three suspects was arrested while the others were not found in the location raided.

According to the Palestinians, more than 20 suspects, including ex-terror convicts, were arrested in a major overnight crackdown in several locations throughout the West Bank, including in the town of Silwad northeast of Ramallah.

The raid came as part of an extensive Israeli crackdown on Palestinian terrorist activity throughout the West Bank, dubbed Operation Breakwater, which was prompted by a series of Palestinian attacks that left 19 Israelis dead earlier this year.

Israeli forces enter Silwad and Tubas overnight ( )

Over the months-long operation, Israeli forces have made hundreds of arrests and seized arms and funds suspected to be earmarked for terrorist attacks against Israelis.

According to data provided by Israel's Shin Bet internal security service, last August has been particularly violent in the West Bank and has seen a significant increase in the number of attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces, a trend which is spilling over into September.