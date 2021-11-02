Thousands rally in Tel Aviv in protest of government policies

Thousands rallied in Tel Aviv against the government Tuesday night as the deadline to pass the state budget approaches.

Holding signs and flying Israeli flags, the crowd called to topple the government and reinstall Likud Chairman and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

5 צפייה בגלריה Thousands rally in Tel Aviv against government ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

One by one, Likud and Religious Zionist Party lawmakers and other prominent figures on Israel's political right took the stage at Habima Square and blisteringly denounced the government, with some labeling it "anti-Zionist".

"Our path is not their path. This is an anti-Zionist and anti-Jewish government that came about through deception, skulduggery, through a mixture of lust for power, hatred of Judaism and trampling of the ultra-Orthodox. They have no shame. They've joined forces with the worst of our enemies," said Likud MK Shlomo Karhi.

5 צפייה בגלריה ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Karhi continued by calling the government "the government of Ishmael," and attributed the opposition to the government to all members of the Jewish people.

"We, the descendants of Abraham and Sara, will keep fighting," he said. "We've got what they don't — we've got the truth. And you, the Jewish people… who stick to your truth, because we are continuing the path of the Jewish people who care about the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel and the Land of Israel.

5 צפייה בגלריה ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Hard-right Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich claimed himself and his supporters to be "a majority among the people" and said that "no politician, no government and no movement can beat the State of Israel or Zionism, the Jewish state or our national revival."

MK Amichai Chikli of Bennett's far-right Yamina party also used the stage to attack his party members for forming a rainbow coalition government, which is comprised of a loosely knit bind of parties from all over the political spectrum.

5 צפייה בגלריה ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

"This is a government that was born in sin… a triple sin of bribery, fraud and breach of trust," he said, riffing on the charges leveled against Netanyahu in his corruption trial, which some on the right believe were fabricated and are part of a coordinated plot to oust him out of power.

This is the first show of strength by the opposition, which so far has struggled to mobilize large crowds of protesters against the government since losing power in June.

5 צפייה בגלריה ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

One member of the crowd, who came to the protest with her 13-year-old son, told Ynet that they came to the protest to express their "love of the Land of Israel" and their "strong opposition to the moves that the government is leading in a democratic way."