Bennett slammed by grieving son of slain policeman

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett faced criticism on Wednesday, from the family of slain police anti-terror unit, Noam Raz who was killed in Jenin, over last weekend.

"You are no better than the terrorist who killed my father, How can you look at yourself in the mirror," Raz's son told Bennett when he paid a condolence call to the family home in the illegal West Bank outpost, Kida.

The prime minister was told by the grieving family that his decision to join a coalition with left wing and Arab Knesset factions was a betrayal.

Raz was among the founders of the outpost and lived there with his wife and six sons. He joined the anti-terror force in 1999.

His son, Be'eri said his father was killed because of a decision not to target terrorists with missiles and instead put the troops in harms way.

"You took a wounded terrorist to an Israeli hospital, but my father did not make it there," the son said.

The family said Bennett stole votes to form his coalition after presenting himself as a partner and protector of the settlements.

Daud Zubeidi, the brother of a well know Palestinian militant Zacharia Zubeidi, was wounded in the fighting and was transported to the Rambam Health Care Center by the IDF, where he later died .

Bennett said that a bereaved family of a fallen hero, is entitled to say whatever they want. "It is my job to listen," he said.

"The family of Noam Raz is one of pioneers who are dedicated to Zionism," he said. "They lost Noam who was a rare courageous and modest figure. May his memory be blessed. He will be remembered in our hearts for eternity," the prime minister said.

