Israel switches to daylight saving time

Israel will switch over from standard time to Daylight Saving Time (DST) overnight Friday.

At 2am on Friday, Israelis will move the clock one hour ahead to 03:00, losing an hour of sleep but getting more daylight in the evening in the coming months until DST expires on October 27.

Most smartphones will update the time automatically but if there is any doubt, go to your phone settings, and change the setting of date and time from automatic to manual and under "local time" chose "Jerusalem"

DST is the practice of setting the clock forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and back again in the fall, in order to make better use of natural daylight.

There are quite a few countries that have already chosen to dispense of the practice of changing the clock twice a year. The matter has been debated in the Knesset many times, but the decision was ultimately made to keep the practice in place.