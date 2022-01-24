Iran can achieve nuclear capability within weeks, INSS annual report says

Iran is only weeks away from obtaining a nuclear bomb, INSS report says

The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) published its 2022 annual Strategic Report claiming Iran is only weeks away from achieving nuclear capability.

4 צפייה בגלריה President Issac Herzog (left) is given INSS annual strategic assessment on Monday ( Photo: GPO )

According to the strategic assessment presented to President Issac Herzog, Tehran is also determined to build and empower its military options to threaten Israel, by using its proxies, like Hezbollah and Hamas, in order launch simultaneous attacks against Israel from different borders, using surface-to-surface missiles, rockets, UAVs, and drones.

4 צפייה בגלריה Iran fires interbalistic missile during military drills last year ( Photo: Reuters )

Unlike the threats in previous years, the Institute's researchers identified three major threats challenging Israel in 2022.

Regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the report stated that the Islamic Republic poses the most serious external threat to Israel, primarily by its attempt to obtain a military nuclear capability.

But by the Islamic Republic's belligerent actions in the region, Israel is faced with multiple problems it must address on its own, while the need to increase cooperation with the United States has grown, and will continue to do so, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations in Vienna, for a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

4 צפייה בגלריה An attack attributed to Israel on Iranian warehouses at the Syrian port of Latakia last December

Iran's efforts of entrenchment around Israel's borders includes the introduction of precise missile systems, drones and other technologies to its proxies in Lebanon and Syria.

INSS in its report says that none of the possible outcomes of the nuclear talks taking place between world powers and the regime in Tehran, leave Israel in a more favorable position but should a deal be signed, Israel's continued opposition would leave it isolated.

4 צפייה בגלריה World powers in negotiation with Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna last December ( Photo: Retuers )

The report also deals with the ongoing stalemate in Israeli Palestinian relations and the risk to the Palestinian Authority. INSS regards the situation on the West Bank a danger to Israel's future as a Jewish and Democratic country.

