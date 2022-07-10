Road closures, large troop deployments ahead of Biden visit to Israel

The Israel Police on Sunday said they had completed their preparations for the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden later this week.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Dubbed "Blue Shield 3", the police will deploy a 16,000 strong force including from the Border Police and accompanied by volunteers, to secure and maintain public order.

3 View gallery Kobi Shabtai, Joe Biden ( Photo: AP, Police Spokesperson )

"This is a national mission and a strategic visit, and the police will led its officers over land, air and sea," Commissioner Shabtai said.

The IDF will also take part in the operation, and it will increase the number of troops in the West Bank and in on the border with the Gaza Strip to respond to possible riots or rocket launches.

Airport Authorities said they would be suspending air traffic to accommodate the needs of Air Force One as it approaches its landing at Ben Gurion Airport. The same measures will be taken, When the president departs on Friday.

Routh # 1 from the airport to Jerusalem will be closed to all traffic in both directions, between 3pm and 5pm to allow the presidential convoy to travel safely.

3 View gallery Police block rout # one ( Photo: AFP )

Rout # 6 will also be closed from near the airport to the capital and traffic will be averted to alternative routs to the east. The police warns there may be traffic jams and long waits as a result.

The same will be repeated on Friday, as Biden's entourage makes its way back to the airport from its visit to the West Bank.

While the president is in Jerusalem, roads leading to the Teddy Stadium where he will attend the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games, will be closed in either direction as will other routs around the city while Biden's convoy travels around town. The Begin highway will remain open, the police said.

Police officials said the directive from the commissioner to the force, was to cause a minimum of disruption to traffic.

3 View gallery Israel Police personnel ( Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson )

Israeli and American security forces held joint exercises in recent days to prepare for the visit and ensure it's success without incident.











