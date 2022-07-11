Activists hang banner welcoming Biden, featuring Israeli, Palestinian flags

Liberal activist group Peace Now hung a banner off a building in Tel Aviv on Monday featuring the Israeli and Palestinian flags and welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of his trip to Israel this week

“President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most,” the sign stated.

2 View gallery The poster featuring Israeli and Palestinian flags hung in Tel Aviv ( Photo: i24NEWS )

"We welcome President Biden, a true friend of Israel, and thank him for his efforts to promote interests and strengthen Israel," Peace Now said in a statement.

Biden is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday and leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday. He will hold meetings with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The sign we hung is a reminder to the President, an ardent supporter of both states, that a Palestinian state is first and foremost our interest," the statement continued.

“Any time is a good time to do the right thing for the State of Israel. After Lapid spoke with Abbas and with the leaders of the region, the next obvious step is to open negotiations."

2 View gallery Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: AP, GPO )

“Mr. President, welcome to our two beloved countries, it is your time to work together with the two leaders to make this vision a reality,” Peace Now stated.

Last month, a Palestinian flag was hung next to an Israeli flag on the side of a building in Ramat Gan before being removed by the municipality.



