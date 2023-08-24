Israeli murdered in US during a robbery in Alabama

A 44-year-old Israeli national living in the United States was murdered early on Thursday, in a presumed robbery gone bad, according to Birmingham, Alabama police. He was found suffering gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
According to local media reports the man was shot to death in the early morning hours in a warehouse belonging to a moving company.
According to the police, an unidentified assailant approached the man, shot him, and then fled the scene. There were other employees present at the time, but no one else was harmed.
The Israeli consul in Atlanta, Anat Sultan-Dadon, and the Foreign Ministry were in contact with local law enforcement and the victim's family, the Foreign Ministry said. The Israeli citizen's body is to be transported to Israel for burial.