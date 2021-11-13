Body of missing Israeli hiker found in southern Mexico after extensive search

The body of a young Israeli hiker, who went missing earlier this week after falling into a raging river at the Mexican-Guatemalan border, was found in southern Mexico after three days of extensive search.

According to a friend who was traveling with him, Yanai Rimon, 25, from Sderot, went missing on Wednesday when that he fell into a river near the town of Las Novas from a height of five meters (16 feet) and was swept away by the current.

The search was initially carried out by Yanai's friends and locals who were later joined by rescue teams using helicopters, drones and search dogs.

Yanai was the second child of four of Nirit and Dori Rimon.

The family expressed its gratitude to Yanai's friends, who immediately began searching for him, as well as the Jewish community in Mexico and the rescue teams, both Israeli and local.

"The Rimon family is grateful to Yanai's friends, friends for life who vowed they will not return without Yanai," the family said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to them and the group of friends who joined them and worked day and night to try to find Yanai and did not let go of the belief that he would be found alive and returned to them."

Benny Markovich, the father of one of Yanai's friends, told Ynet that the group went on the trip a few months ago after finishing their military service, which was postponed until coronavirus restrictions were easied. According to him, the trip did not include challenging or dangerous tracks.