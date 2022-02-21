Local sponsors pull out of Jordan Baja car rally over Israeli teams

The two-day 2022 Jordan Baja car rally was officially launched at a podium ceremony in the Red Sea city of Aqaba on Thursday evening, but not everyone was happy about it due to the participation of Israeli teams.

Sharhabeel Madi, deputy chief commissioner for tourism of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (AZESA), said that it was a very difficult struggle to get the Baja rally to come to Jordan for the second year in a row: “This international rally is part of our annual activities and we are glad that the organizers agreed to our efforts to participate for the second year in a row and we hope that this can become an annual event in Jordan,” he said.

David Williams, media officer of the Jordan Baja World Cup rally, said that the rally has been a fantastic event. “It promotes Jordan by being able to host people from around the world. The beauty of these events is that people get to see scenic sites like Wadi Araba and Wadi Rum. It provides lots of coverage including coverage by specialized media. We also produce videos and stories and we run a holistic information service,” he said.

Williams says that the COVID-19 pandemic has been an extra challenge. “Everyone pulled together giving the safety and security and well-being of all our utmost priority,” he added.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), or the International Automobile Federation, is an association established in June 1904 to represent the interests of motoring organizations and motor car users. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), or the International Motorcycling Federation, is the global governing body of motorcycle racing.

The round of both the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the FIM Bajas World Cup attracted an impressive final starting line-up. After all the pre-event formalities were completed, 20 crews were tapped to tackle the FIA event, where they were joined by 21 motorcycles, five quads, and two SSVs in the FIM section. Nine teams also competed in a Jordan National Baja rally.

Madi said that the event included participants from 20 countries around the world, including many sports car-racing celebrities. Major media outlets also have covered the event which Madi said will “put Jordan on the international map.”

According to the tourism commissioner, the event allows for the introduction of the world community to Jordan’s golden triangle.

“We have worked hard to make the golden triangle made up of Petra, Aqaba and Wadi Run to be free from the pandemic as everyone in this area has been fully vaccinated and no one is allowed in unless they are vaccinated, which allows for freedom of movement without worry,“ he said.

Madi said that the participants from around the world, including the drivers, teams and media personnel, will help boost the local tourism industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic. “We expect that the 500 participants in this event will help increase hotel capacity and bring in desperately needed tourism revenue to the Aqaba region".

The event had official support from Mountain Dew, Budget car rental, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Jordan TV, the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), Hala TV and Bliss FM, but a number of Jordanian organizations that had agreed to be sponsors pulled out last minute, after learning that Israeli teams were participating.

Mohammad al-Issa, the coordinator of the Itharak (Move) campaign, said “the Baja rally is rejected and opposed because it attempts to normalize relations with Zionists. All Jordanian and Arab participants and sponsors must withdraw from it”.

Al-Issa acknowledges that his organization was late in calling for the boycott.

“We were surprised to learn only one day before about the fact that there were local sponsors to this event and the nationalities of those who were participating. We think that the issue was under wraps on purpose because they know very well that there is strong public opposition to any normalization with the enemy,” he said.

Raed Hamadeh, who owns one of the most successful hummus franchises in Jordan, announced on his Facebook page that he withdrew sponsorship from the rally. Jordanians supported the boycott call, creating the hashtag "#stop the Baja normalization rally". Similarly, Roya TV announced a withdrawal of sponsorship over what it called a “normalizing” event.

Jordanian attorney Jamal Jeet, a member of the National Freedom Coalition, said he is sorry that some chose not to respond to the boycott calls.

“They need to understand that the public will blame them for their defiant position. As free Jordanians, we call for a boycott to every company that is involved in this rally with people whose hands are bloody with Jordanian and Palestinian blood,” he said.

“Many of the 13 Zionists participating in the rally are members of the Israeli army which continues to kill, injure, arrest and demolish the homes of Palestinians. We want Jordanian and Arab sports participants to stand up and make a national statement by refusing to participate in this rally,” he said prior to the race.

Jordan’s Engineering Union also rejected the participation of Israelis in the Baja rally in Aqaba, while praising the Hamadeh restaurant and Roya TV for withdrawing their sponsorship.

A rally spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that the rally is an international sporting event and therefore is open to all. “As a world championship we welcome participants from all over the world and it brings everybody together, men and women, as well as sportspeople from all countries, participate,” said the spokesperson.



