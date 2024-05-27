Large fires break out near Ashdod, Beit Shemesh; suspicion of arson in West Bank

The fire near Beit Shemesh broke out in a field between the city and an abandoned village. Three fire crews were dispatched to the scene and are working to control the fire and prevent its spread. At this point, there is no danger to nearby houses.

The fire near Ashdod broke out in warehouses in Moshav Sde Uziahu. Fire crews were rushed to the scene to take control of the fire which was spreading in the heavy heat of up to 39°C (102℉). In addition, four firefighting planes were scrambled to the scene, along with about 20 other firefighting teams.

