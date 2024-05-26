Israel Aerospace Industries expands operations to new visitor center near Pentagon

The U.S. is the leading export destination for Israel Aerospace Industries' aerospace industry transactions, as high as billions of dollars annually. The company seeks to expand its activities in the country, in part by establishing a visitors' center in its offices in Washington D.C., not far from the Pentagon.

2 View gallery Heron UAV ( Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen )

IAI is intensifying its marketing efforts in the U.S. and inaugurating a state-of-the-art visitors' center and showroom in Washington D.C. not far from the Pentagon, in a building owned by the company. The U.S. is the leading export destination of the aerospace industry, with annual sales of about $1 billion out of a total $6 billion (16%). The visitors' center is intended for U.S. military and government officials, and it is equipped with advanced three-dimensional digital displays for aerospace industry systems.

According to IAI, the goal of the innovative visitors' center is "to deepen connections and ties with the company's local partners: government officials, the military, security and local companies, and to enable them to examine aerospace solutions through innovative technologies, including virtual reality."

The first quarter of 2024 was the most profitable in the history of IAI with a net profit of $135 million and orders totaling $19 billion, a 48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Of all the sales, 66% are exports, with significant growth in sales originating from missile systems. The air defense system, Arrow, was operationally deployed for the first time during the war and was not included in the first quarter.

2 View gallery IAI increases rocket exports ( Photo: IAI )

"The U.S. is a central destination for us, and we want to expand our operations there," said Amir Geva, executive vice president of North American Affairs at IAI. "IAI has an advantage with customers, our products have proven real-time operational capability in the battlefield and their performance was demonstrated during this ongoing war."

The new center was inaugurated over the weekend in the presence of Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, IDF Attaché to the U.S. Major General Hidai Zilberman, Director of Defense Ministry mission to the U.S. Mishel Ben Baruch, Amir Geva, and Head of IAI Employees Union Yair Katz.