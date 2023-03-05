Jewish American billionaire slams Netanyahu push to 'effectively abolish' the judiciary

Jewish American billionaire and media mogul Michael Bloomberg, on Sunday, warned that Israel was heading toward disaster.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In an editorial titled Israel is courting disaster , published in the New York Times the former New York mayor warned of the political and economic repercussions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legislation drive to overhaul the judicial system.

2 View gallery Anti government protest, Michael Bloomberg ( Photo: Yuval Chen, AP )

Bloomberg also said the government's policy would be extremely harmful to the country's national security, both because it is fracturing internal unity Israeli security would be adversely affected and its national unity in the face of threats from regional enemies and because of its damage to Israeli-American relations.

Bloomberg is considered one of Israel's fervent supporters in the American Democratic Party and has donated millions of dollars to various organizations and causes in Israel.

2 View gallery Massive anti-Government protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday ( Photo: Or Adar )

He visits often and was even in Israel during the 2014 war with Gaza, as part of his effort to change the decision of the then White House, to suspend flights to Israel after the Ben Gurion International Airport came under a missile attack.

"I have never gotten involved in Israel's domestic politics, but my deep respect for its people and concern for its future has led me to speak out against the government's plan to effectively abolish the independence of its judiciary," Bloomberg wrote.







