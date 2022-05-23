Israel's navy to receive two U.S.-made landing craft

The government approved the procurement of two U.S.-made naval landing crafts, authorities revealed Monday, adding that the purchase itself is expected to take place in the coming months.

The government approved the procurement of two U.S.-made naval landing crafts, authorities revealed Monday, adding that the purchase itself is expected to take place in the coming months.

The government approved the procurement of two U.S.-made naval landing crafts, authorities revealed Monday, adding that the purchase itself is expected to take place in the coming months.