Couple arrested after assaulting pediatrician at Be'er Sheva hospital

Two parents were arrested on Monday after physically and verbally assaulting a pediatrician at a southern Israel hospital.

In a video circulating on social media, the father, 28, can be seen pinning the doctor down on the ground in a chokehold as hospital security are seen trying to pry him away.

As the assault was unfolding, onlookers can be heard urging the parents to leave the doctor alone.

Meanwhile, security guards also tried to restrain the mother, 24, who began shouting: "Let me go. I'm pregnant. You will die, you son of a bitch!"

Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Be'er Sheva, where the assault took place, issued a statement condemning the incident and violence against medical professionals at large.

"The parents physically and verbally assaulted the doctor and he was taken to the emergency room for medical attention," the hospital said. "We strongly condemn acts of violence directed at our staff.

It is unacceptable for patients or their attendants to attack staff members while they are providing dedicated and professional care.

This is a serious phenomenon that demands prosecution to the fullest extent of the law of those who verbally or physically attack medical teams."

The Be'er Sheva Police said that the attack took place over a disagreement between the couple and the doctor.