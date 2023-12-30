Israeli man injured in car-ramming attack near Hebron

Scene of the attack near Hebron ( )





An Israeli resident was moderately injured in a car-ramming terror attack on Saturday near Hebron, located in the West Bank. The terrorist was neutralized.

According to reports, the attack took place at a military checkpoint near the al Fawar refugee camp, located south of the Palestinian city. The IDF also reported that reserve soldiers who noticed the terrorist were the ones to neutralize him.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, “A car-ramming terror attack took place a short while ago at a military position near the al-Fawar refugee camp operated by the Judea and Samaria Division. IDF reservists neutralized the terrorist. Security forces are being deployed to bolster operation in the area.”

On Friday, five IDF soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack near Route 60, located near Hebron. One soldier was seriously injured, and the others sustained moderate and light injuries. On Saturday, IDF soldiers operating in the area neutralized the terrorist who managed to flee the scene.

Alongside the ongoing war in Gaza, tension remains high in the West Bank, and several terror attacks took place in the region last week. However, at this point, the Palestinian public didn’t respond to calls from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad to confront Israeli forces and carry out widespread attacks.