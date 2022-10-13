Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
27C
Odyssey of the Seas ship

IDF Airforce rescues sick American from cruise ship

On board a Royal Caribbean luxury ship sailing from Israel to Cyprus, American tourist feared suffering from cardiac event extracted and transported to Hospital on shore;

Yoav Zitun, Lior El-Hi |
Published: 10.13.22, 21:08
The IDF Airforce Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 transported an American tourist from a luxury cruise ship sailing from Haifa to Cyprus, after concerns she was suffering from a heart condition.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The rescue team evacuated the tourist to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, where she was hospitalized and was given a series of medical exams.
    1 View gallery
    האוניה ממנה חולצה התיירת    האוניה ממנה חולצה התיירת
    Odyssey of the Seas ship
    (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
    The incident took place on the "Odyssey of the Seas" ship, belonging to the Royal Caribbean International cruise line hosting thousands of tourists.
    Around 2:30 AM, the American woman began having difficulty breathing, and the medical staff on board grew concerned she was suffering a cardiac event. In order to prevent a her condition from deteriorating further, the crew contacted the Air Force, and a helicopter carrying a rescue team was dispatched. Within an hour and a half, the woman was under hospital care.
    "The American tourist is suffering from respiratory distress," Rambam Health Care Campus said in a statement. "It is probably not a heart attack. She is hospitalized in the cardiac intensive care unit, is unconscious and her condition is considered severe."
    Talkbacks for this article 0