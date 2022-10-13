IDF Airforce rescues sick American from cruise ship

The IDF Airforce Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 transported an American tourist from a luxury cruise ship sailing from Haifa to Cyprus, after concerns she was suffering from a heart condition.

The rescue team evacuated the tourist to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, where she was hospitalized and was given a series of medical exams.

The incident took place on the "Odyssey of the Seas" ship, belonging to the Royal Caribbean International cruise line hosting thousands of tourists.

