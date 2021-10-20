IDF officer convicted of rape of Palestinian, sexual bribes, court records show

An IDF officer has been convicted of raping a Palestinian woman and receiving sexual bribes from others, according to court documents published Wednesday.

The Civil Administration officer committed the acts, which also include sexual harassment as well as fraud and breach of trust, in the years 2014-2013.

Gen. Doron Piles, the IDF's court of appeals chief, on Tuesday approved Ynet's request to allow the details of the affair, which has been hidden from the public for years, to be publicized.

The officer, whose name and picture are still under a gag order, was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was also discharged from the military. This is one of the heaviest punishments imposed on an IDF officer in IDF's history.

He appealed the sentence, and last March the three-judge panel headed by Gen. Piles agreed to scrap the count of the officer's removal from the military, instead demoting him to the rank of a private.

Among the main charges in the indictment is a rape of a Palestinian woman who asked the officer for a permit to enter and work in Israel. According to the indictment, he contacted the woman many times with suggestions for sexual encounters and threatened to take her permits away if she told anyone about his actions.

He was also found guilty of having sex with another Palestinian woman on three different occasions in exchange for permits to enter and work in Israel, as well as sexual harassment of a Palestinian man, whom he urged to meet for sex.

The officer denied the allegations, but the court ruled that his versions of events were unreliable.

The IDF in response said the affair is "one of the serious cases brought before the military tribunals, and the sentence imposed [on the officer] befits the actions of the accused".