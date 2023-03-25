Shooting attack in Huwara injures two Israelis

IDF forces immediately arrived at the scene and evacuated the two injured - one severely and one moderately - to the hospital, and began a manhunt after the suspects who shot from a moving car and fled

Ynet, Agencies|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Two Israelis were reportedly wounded - one severely and one moderately - in a shooting attack in Huwara on Saturday evening.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • IDF forces arrived at the scene immediately after, and the two victims in their 20s were evacuated to the hospital.
    The site of the shooting in Huwara
    According to the initial reports, the suspected terrorists shot from a moving car, and then drove off. The forces began a manhunt.
    Right after the IDF announced a "shooting incident in the territory of the village Huwara," the Palestinians reported that IDF troops were operating in the area.
    Hamas spokesperson Mohammed Hamada said that the "new Huwara operation is a message that challenges the Zionist occupation army. The besieged town of Huwara continues to resist and react to the arrogance of the occupation and its settlers.
    "As long as the occupation ensues, the resistance will continue," he stated.
    Saturday night's shooting marks there third terror attack to take place in Huwara during the last month.
    First published: 19:46, 03.25.23
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.