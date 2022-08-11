Channels
בית חולים אסף הרופא
Assaf Harofeh Medical Center
Photo: Shaul Golan
Israel moves Islamic Jihad prisoner to hospital amid hunger strike

Khalil Awawdeh surpasses 160 days without eating in protest of his administrative detention without trial; lawyer says he has been using a wheelchair, showing signs of brain damage; Islamic Jihad threatens retaliation if prisoner dies

Ynet, Associated Press |
Published: 08.11.22, 14:44
A suspected Islamic Jihad member imprisoned in Israel was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after his health condition has worsened in the wake of the Palestinian's ongoing hunger strike.
    • Khalil Awawdeh was transferred to Shamir Medical Center after he was taken to the emergency room Tuesday, but refused treatment as part of the strike. The 40-year-old father of four is said to be protesting his administrative detention without trial.
    חליל עוואודה    חליל עוואודה
    Khalil Awawdeh
    He was arrested by Israel in December, accused of being a member of a militant group, a charge Awawdeh's lawyer said he denies.
    His lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, said he has recently began using a wheelchair, and was showing signs of memory loss and speech difficulties.
    Earlier this week, the Islamic Jihad demanded Awawdeh be released from prison during ceasefire negotiations following a three-day flare-up with Israel in Gaza. Israel denied the request during the Egypt-brokered talks.
    The terror group's spokesman Daoud Shihab said Thursday that if Awawdeh dies, Israel "will bear full responsibility."
    The Palestinian Prisoners Club, which represents former and current inmates, confirmed that Awawdeh's condition had worsened. They said Awawdeh halted his strike two months, when he allegedly received a promise of a release, but resumed it at the beginning of the month, having allegedly suspected be was being lied to.
    "He is in a life-threatening situation," said Qadura Fares, the head of the organization. "He could die at any moment."
    Awawdeh has been on a hunger strike for roughly 160 days, weighting 34-36 kilos. His wife, Dalal Awawadeh, said that he has spent a total of six years in administrative detention and she has only been allowed to visit him once.
