Israel Police blocks right-wing march at Damascus Gate

Police forces blocked The ultranationalist flag march in Jerusalem on Wednesday from entering the Old City through the Damascus Gate, after it was not given a permit.

Some 1,000 participated in the march many clashing with the police and chanting racist slogans.

The organizers of the march said earlier that the marchers will pass through the Old City's Damascus Gate and the Muslim quarter, despite the police refusal.

Far-Right legislator Itamar Ben Gvir, arrived at the march although he was prohibited from entering the Old City through the Damascus Gate.

Last year, a similar event served as one of the triggers for rocket fire from Gaza and 11 days of fighting against the terror factions in the Strip as well as racial riots inside Israel.

The Jerusalem police, after consultation with security agencies, refused to grant a permit for the march.

“There was a real attempt to compromise and not burden the police with additional work, although they rejected all offers,” said the organizers, who added that despite their attempt to reach an understanding, “there was no chance of reaching agreements with the police.”

"Unfortunately, the police fell into a political pit set up by the Public Security Minister and the Prime Minister… [The police] encountered a political wall that prevented us from doing something every Jew should do - march with the Israeli flag through the capital.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, accepted the Shin Bet's recommendation to keep far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir from the Damascus Gate , for fear he will spark a riot and exacerbate the already tense security situation, further.

According to the law, Knesset Members' enjoy immunity and can not be prevented from entering locations and participating in events, unless there is an immediate security concern.

"I have no intention of allowing small politics to endanger human lives. I will not allow Ben-Gvir's political provocation to endanger IDF soldiers and Israeli police officers, and to burden their already heavy load,” Bennett said.

“Our police and soldiers will continue to focus on maintaining the security of Israeli citizens, in Jerusalem and throughout the country, and to fight Palestinian terror with determination.”

Ben-Gvir, for his part, blamed Bennett of “dividing Jerusalem” and “violating the freedom of movement of Knesset members.”

After a security assessment on Wednesday, Public Security Minister Omar Barlev said that the police would allow Ramadan prayers to continue in Jerusalem unabated, all while “preventing various agitators from trying to reach the area and set it on fire. "

“We are witnessing the spread of fake News against Israel, aiming to stir up the area when the reality is completely different,” Barlev said in reference to statements said by the Jerusalem Grand Mufti Ekrima Sabri -- who told Palestinian media earlier this week that Israel is planning to offer a Passover animal sacrifice in the mosque compound.