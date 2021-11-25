Morocco said mulling buying Israeli radar, drones, jets upgrade

Morocco has broached buying Israeli-made pilotless planes and anti-missile systems, and commissioning an Israeli upgrade of some of its fighter jets, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made hours after the two countries signed a defense pact that included a two-day visit from Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Morocco's' capital of Rabat .

2 צפייה בגלריה Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' air defense weapons system ( Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems )

Moroccan and Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Gantz and his Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales. The two countries established formal relations last year as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.

In an Op-Ed published by two Moroccan dailies, the defense minister said that the agreement would help the countries fend off "extremist terror as well as border and air threats".

In the same editorial Gantz lauded Israel’s normalization processes with its Muslim neighbors and warned of Iran’s threat to these developments.

2 צפייה בגלריה Defense Minister Benny Gantz during his visit to Morocco on Wednesday ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

“This can only be achieved if we stay strong, strengthen our relations with our allies," wrote Gantz.