At least four Palestinian gunmen killed in clashes with Israeli troops

At least four Palestinians were killed by IDF troops after armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces early Sunday morning during a wave of arrest operations across the West Bank.

The wave of arrests in five different locations targeted a Hamas cell that Israeli security forces had been tracking for several days.

Border Police special forces in Jenin ( Photo: Israel Police )

At least four gunmen, all members of Hamas in the West Bank, were killed during the armed clashes with IDF soldiers in the village of Biddo near Ramallah, according to Palestinian media reports.

Palestinians also reportedly opened fire on IDF soldiers in Burqin, west of Ramallah, where Israeli security forces were surrounding a house during the arrest operations.

Several Palestinians were reportedly wounded in the clashes.

Arrests were also reported in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and in Hebron.

Clashes and two injuries were reported in Beit 'Anan, a Palestinian village north of Jerusalem.

IDF forces conducting arrest raids in the West Bank on Sunday

An IDF spokesperson said that the arrest raids were conducted primarily by the military's elite Duvdevan counter-terrorism unit and by the Israel Police and Border Police counter-terrorism units, along with the Shin Bet security service.

Earlier on Saturday night, Palestinians reportedly fired at the Jamalah checkpoint near Jenin to protest arrests taking place in the city. Israel recently reopened the Jamalah crossing after the recapture of six Palestinians who escaped from nearby Gilboa prison earlier this month.

On Friday, Mohammad Ali Khabisa, 28, was killed during clashes with IDF soldiers near Beita, south of Nablus in the West Bank.



