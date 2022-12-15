Israelis stranded in Peru amid riots

Israelis who were stranded in Peru amid the riots that came in the wake of the former president's arrests, said they were facing real challenges.

Peru’s new government announced a state of emergency on Wednesday following widespread protests against the arrest of former president Pedro Castillo.

3 View gallery Riots in Peru ( Photo: Reuters )

Callisto, elected in 2021, was ousted last week, after attempting to dissolve Peru’s congress. He was later arrested and charged with rebellion and conspiracy and was replaced by his former Vice President Dina Boluarte, sending hundreds of thousands of his supporters to the streets.

At least seven protestors have died in confrontations with police forces, with dozens of police officers and civilians injured.

Protestors entered the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon International Airport in Arequipa earlier in the week, causing suspension of all flights. Protestors blocked runways with wooden boards and rocks and damaged the airport's lighting systems.

“I’m not sure if it’s scary, we don’t feel fear for our lives, but we don’t go outside because there’s nothing to do," Israeli tourist Shahar Sasson said. "We can’t even go to the bank because it’s out of money," she told Ynet in an interview. “Everything is closed down, even pharmacies, nothing is open for more than one or two hours. We just hope this is over quickly,” she said.

3 View gallery Shahar Sasson

Sasson said she was planning to meet with her mother, who was also traveling in South America. “It’s very frustrating, especially when you don’t see it coming. We planned our trip and were excited but now it’s off the table and each one of us is someplace different, despite us being so close. It’s a lot of wasted money.”

Roi Naim, another Israeli stranded there, inside a hostel in Cusco said that he’s feeling trapped and that local employees are telling tourists not to stay outside. “Everyone is friendly,” he said. “We sit inside our room, watch television and try to calm down. People are burning tires and blocking roads outside, things are looking bad,” he said.

3 View gallery Roi Naim ( Photo: Sarai Ashur )

“We’re struggling to find open businesses to eat or buy soap and toothpaste. Our budget is slowly running out. Things aren’t cheap, and we’re checking flights every day to see when we can leave. I was supposed to be in Colombia by now but we can’t fly, so we have to make new plans," he said.