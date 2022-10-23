Israeli strike in Syria targeted Hezbollah unit and drone production, report says

The UK- based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which opposes the Assad regime, said Sunday that a strike carried out by Israel on Friday targeted an assembly line for Iranian drones as well as an elite unit of the Hezbollah terror group.

According to the rights group, a radar and runway were also damaged.

The Saudi Al Arabiya network added that the strike was aimed at members of Hezbollah's 4400 unit, charged with the transport of Iranian weapons from Syria to Lebanon, under the command of Hajj Fadi.

Fadi is believed responsible for the store of ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port, which caused the devastating explosion in 2020.

According to the report, the unit had been attacked by Israel a number of times in the past years after it was found to be coordinating weapons supplies with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Quds force, often disguised as humanitarian shipments.

Israeli intelligence experts said that unit 4400 and the Quds force unit 190 are charged with the logistics of storing Iranian armament in Syria.

Syrian media reported on Friday, that the attack attributed to Israel was south of the capital in the same area previously targeted.

A military source in the Syrian capital said that Israel fired missiles from east of the Sea of Galilee towards targets in Damascus and that air defenses intercepted most of the. The source added that there were no casualties in the attack.



