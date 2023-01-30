U.S. says Israeli visa refusal rate bringing it closer to waiver program

U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Monday said that less than 3% of visa applications submitted by Israelis were rejected, bringing Israel closer to the Visa Waiver Program which will eliminate the need to obtain a tourist visa to the United States.

This is just one of many steps that Israel must undertake to join the program," Ambassador Nides said adding that they must be completed before September of 2023.

A statement released by the embassy in Jerusalem laid out the next steps that must be taken.

"The government of Israel must meet all requirements to enter the program, and a lot of work needs to be done in a very short amount of time. First, the Knesset is going to have to act. There are three laws that will need to be passed for Israel to qualify for the Visa Waiver Program.

Second, the Israeli government, across government ministries, will have to move quickly to set up the many technical requirements needed to become eligible for the Visa Waiver Program. These are specific to data sharing and traveler screening, including information systems that have to be developed, then implemented and tested. The window for Israel to complete these actions and pass the required laws closes in September 2023, which is the end of the U.S. fiscal year.

Finally, reciprocity of travel is a fundamental requirement to enter this program. We seek equal treatment and freedom of travel for all U.S. citizens regardless of national origin, religion, or ethnicity, including Palestinian Americans, seeking to enter or transit through Israel. This means that any person who has U.S. citizenship and holds an American passport will be able to fly to Israel on short-term visits of less than 90 days, including travel to and out of the West Bank through Ben Gurion Airport."

An embassy official said it was unfortunate that Israel had not done much in preparation and that much work is still needed. "We've lost valuable time," the official said.

One of the laws that must be amended will allow the transfer of information regarding passengers bound for the U.S., which will give the American authorities the tools to search for criminals including those involved in money laundering, and identify suspected terrorists. Some of the government branches including the police and customs have not yet completed their part.

The Knesset will also have to approve an API law that will provide information about potential bad actors, during the check-in process and make it possible for authorities in the U.S. to deny entry even before their flights depart.

Only after the necessary legislation would be completed, would the U.S. State Department and Homeland Security Department greenlight Israel's inclusion in the program.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said his ministry was advised of the rate of visa refusals. "This is good news," he said. "I believe Israelis will be able to visit the United States without having to receive a tourist visa ahead of time, in the course of this year," he said. "I thank U.S President Joe Biden for his leadership and support," he said.








