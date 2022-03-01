Iran's supreme leader blames U.S. for Ukraine war

Khamenei continued by blasting Washington and other Western nations on the situation in Ukraine, as talks in Vienna between Iran and world powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal

"The United States is a regime that lives on crises... In my view, Ukraine is a victim of the crises concocted by the U.S," said Khamenei.

