IDF to raid Gaza neighborhoods amid rockets fire, warns civilians





Rockets fire from Gaza to Sderot ( Video: Reuters )





The IDF is preparing to raid two neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, from where the recent rocket attacks on Sderot, Ashkelon, and Ashdod were launched, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported Tuesday.

Ahead of the planned raid, the army has urged Palestinians to evacuate before the forces enter. IDF has already raided neighboring Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia since it ceased operations there, in limited and short actions involving a battalion or brigade.

1 View gallery IDF forces in Beit Lahia back in January ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In the evacuation notice, an IDF spokesperson cautioned Gazans in the neighborhoods, describing the area as a dangerous combat zone, urging them to relocate to familiar and safe areas and emphasizing, "The IDF will act forcefully against terror infrastructure and hostile forces in the area."

The latest rocket attack from the Beit Lahia area was launched on Tuesday at 09:34 towards Sderot. Four rockets were fired.

The IDF responded with artillery fire, but about three hours later, another launch was made from the northern Gaza Strip towards the Zikim area. Only one rocket was fired, and another fell within the Gשזש Strip. The IDF retaliated once again with artillery fire. The military wing of the Islamic Jihad, "Al-Quds Brigades," claimed responsibility for the morning's firing.