Netanyahu on the defense after controversial comments by son

Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from statements made by his son, who accused Israel's law enforcement and legal system of treason.

The young Netanyahu said his father's indictment on charges of corruption were an attempted coup and an act of treason and alleged that it could be punishable by death. "My son is an independent person with his own views," Netanyahu said in a Twitter post. "Although he has the right to express his opinion, I do not agree with things he said."

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019, for bribery, fraud and breach of trust and is on trial in Jerusalem's District Court. He has denied the charges.

The state prosecution responded to Yair Netanyahu's comments on Sunday, releasing a statement claiming he was inciting violence.

"We have in recent days been witness to inciteful and defamatory words that have nothing to do with legitimate criticism," the statement read. "The attempt to vilify and cast aspersion on police investigators and attorneys who are working tirelessly in the name of the public, will fail."

The officials in the prosecution said that they are guided by professional standards and integrity and the efforts to attribute political motives to their work, has no validity. "We have but one prosecution and one police force," the statement read.

Netanyahu is set to form the most ultranationalist and religious government in Israel’s history between his Likud movement and several openly anti-LGBTQ parties. This has raised fears among Israel’s LGBTQ community that the new government, expected to take office in the coming week, will roll back gains they have made in recent years.

The incoming prime minister was also forced to defend against the outrage prompted by comments made by his coalition partners, on pending legislation.

Orit Strock, a Religious Zionist member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, said her party seeks a change to the country’s anti-discrimination law that would include permitting people to avoid acts that go against their religious beliefs — including discriminating against LGBTQ people in hospitals.

The proposed amendment would also allow to withhold treatment and other services from the LGBTQ community.

"As there are enough other doctors to provide care,” religious healthcare providers should be able refuse to treat LGBTQ patients, Strock said in an interview.

Simcha Rotman, another member of the party, said that private business owners, such as hotel operators, should be allowed to refuse service to LGBTQ “if it offends their religious feelings.”

The Medical Association responded by slamming the comments.

In a letter to its members the association said it would not allow politics to enter medical considerations and the relations of doctors with their patients.

"The health system has always been a bastion of co-existence where people from all faiths, and creed work side by side guided by egalitarian values. We will not allow anyone to change that," Professor Zion Hagai the association chair said.

President Issac Herzog spoke out vehemently against the suggested legislation.

“A situation in which Israeli citizens feel threatened due to their identity or faith undermines the basic democratic and moral values of the State of Israel,” Herzog said. “The racist statements heard in recent days against the LGBT community and in general against different sectors and publics - worry and disturb me a lot.”

He claimed he had been approached by world leaders voicing their concerns over the reported legislative initiatives.

Netanyahu issued a statement attempting to ensure the public that his government would not discriminate against LGBTQ.

“In the country that I will lead, there will be no situation where a person, whether he is LGBT, Arab or ultra-Orthodox or any other person, will enter a hotel and not receive service, enter a doctor and not receive service,” he said.

Sources in his Likud party also suggested Netanyahu would pass laws defending the community and other minorities.













