Israel' coalition agreement scraps Knesset ban on 'racist' lawmakers

Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on Thursday to far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir's demands to pass legislation that will end a ban on MKs who incite to racism.

The coalition agreement between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit will change parts of clause 7a in Basic Law: The Knesset - which states that incitement to racism or rejecting Israel as a Jewish and democratic state is grounds for disqualification of a list or candidate from running for parliament.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: AFP, Alex Kolomoisky )

However, it should be noted that coalition agreements are not legally binding and cannot be imposed unless legislation is passed.

In 2019, the High Court banned Ben-Gvir's allies from Otzma Yehudit, Michael Ben Ari and Baruch Marzel from participating in elections that year, citing clause 7a.

In their coalition deal, the parties also agreed to establish a special unit under the jurisdiction of the Shin Ben to address the violence in Arab society, which will work in cooperation with the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security Ministry.

According to the new clause, the Shin Bet, which is generally involved in security matters only, will now also battle criminal activity in Arab society. In addition, Ben-Gvir, the future National Security Minister, will also serve as acting chairman of the ministerial committee for legislative affairs - a demand he raised in recent weeks.

Far-right Otzma Yehudit Party announced said that regulations and laws agreed on, would allow full backing for soldiers and police officers.

2 View gallery IDF troops ( Photo: AFP )

"The goal is to restore governance, develop the Negev and Galilee regions, promote the Jewish identity in the country, and reform the judicial system," the party said/

"We have also agreed to increase the budget of the National Security Ministry in the next seven years by NIS 45 billion ($12.8 billion). And as of 2023, NIS 5 billion ($1.4 billion) will be added to the ministry's budget," the said.



