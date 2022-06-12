Israeli group launches first-ever LGBTQ+ campaign for Arab sector

Banners with pro-LGBTQ+ messaging were hung in dozens of Arab communities across Israel on Sunday in the first-ever Arabic-language campaign targeting the highly conservative sector.
The signage, reading "we have a home for all sexualities and gender identities in the Arab sector", was hung by Beit el-Meem, a group seeking to advance acceptance and of LGBTQ+ people in the sector and aid members of the Arab proud community.
"The Arab proud community used to live in hiding, but today our community is starting to get organized, as it deserves," said Beit el-Meem director Arwa Adam, adding it was time to "break the closet" in the Arab sector
Adam says the campaign is part of a series of moves to build institutions, solutions and infrastructure for the community "to promote the rights of all of us to equality and security."
The organization also operates a helpline that provides free of charge emotional support to LGBTQ+ people from the Arab sector and legal assistance for cases of violence and discrimination. The service is available Sunday through Thursday.
According to Adam, there has been a gradual shift in the discourse around the LGBTQ+ community in the Arab sector over the past two years and more and more people were reaching out to them through their helpline.
Israel's Association for LGBTQ+ rights in Israel — widely known as The Agudah — welcomed the initiative.
"We are proud of the activists who are making their voices heard and leading a change for a safe space for the Arab LGBTQ+ community," the group said. "We all deserve the right to be who we are, wherever we are, in every city, village and locality."