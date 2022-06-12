Israeli group launches first-ever LGBTQ+ campaign for Arab sector

Banners with pro-LGBTQ+ messaging were hung in dozens of Arab communities across Israel on Sunday in the first-ever Arabic-language campaign targeting the highly conservative sector.

The signage, reading "we have a home for all sexualities and gender identities in the Arab sector", was hung by Beit el-Meem, a group seeking to advance acceptance and of LGBTQ+ people in the sector and aid members of the Arab proud community.

2 View gallery Banners with pro-LGBTQ+ messages were hung in dozens of Arab communities throughout Israel ( Photo: Beit el-Meem )

"The Arab proud community used to live in hiding, but today our community is starting to get organized, as it deserves," said Beit el-Meem director Arwa Adam, adding it was time to "break the closet" in the Arab sector

Adam says the campaign is part of a series of moves to build institutions, solutions and infrastructure for the community "to promote the rights of all of us to equality and security."

The organization also operates a helpline that provides free of charge emotional support to LGBTQ+ people from the Arab sector and legal assistance for cases of violence and discrimination. The service is available Sunday through Thursday.

According to Adam, there has been a gradual shift in the discourse around the LGBTQ+ community in the Arab sector over the past two years and more and more people were reaching out to them through their helpline.

2 View gallery Last weekend's Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Israel's Association for LGBTQ+ rights in Israel — widely known as The Agudah — welcomed the initiative.