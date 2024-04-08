Hezbollah elite commander killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force eliminated Ali Ahmad Hussein, the commander of the Hezbollah elite Radwan Force's Hajir attack sector, in a strike on the al-Sultaniyeh area in southern Lebanon overnight Monday.

Hussein, a senior officer with a rank equivalent to brigade commander, was responsible for planning and executing terror plots in the Ramim Ridges area against Israeli civilians.

Airstrike on Ali Ahmad Hussein ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Since the onset of the war, Hussein had been instrumental in launching numerous attacks on Israeli territory. The strike also resulted in the deaths of two additional Hezbollah terrorists under his command.

The former commander of Hezbollah's Hajir sector, who was eliminated at the end of February, served as the defense sector leader on the Lebanese side of the Ramim Ridge, overseeing the Hula Valley and Kiryat Shmona.

1 View gallery Ali Ahmad Hussein

Hussein, who was eliminated in the overnight operation, commanded the attack sector for Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force in the same region, responsible for planning and executing extensive attacks into Israeli territory.

Hussein's death marks the fifth brigade commander-level operative in Hezbollah to be killed since the onset of the war.