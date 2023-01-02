Hamas warns of escalation as Ben-Gvir says will visit Temple Mount

The Gaza-based terror group Hamas on Monday warned Israel of escalation if National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir goes through with his plan to visit the Temple Mount sometime this week.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Hamas informed the Egyptians that "it would not stand idly by, and that Ben Gvir's step would explode the situation."

The terror group's spokesman, Abd al-Latif al-Qanou', said in a statement, "The criminal Ben Gvir's announcement of his intention to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque reflects the arrogance of the fascist settler government and its premeditated intentions to escalate incursions and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque with the aim of dividing it."

"The escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque represents a detonator, and the occupation government will bear the consequences of that," stressing at the same time that "the Palestinian people will bravely confront these follies and provocations and will not allow the occupation's plans to pass," the spokesman added.

Later during the day, Israeli police officials will meet to discuss preparations of the forces that will secure Ben-Gvir at Temple Mount. This will be the first time he will visit the site since he took office as a minister headed over the police.

Meanwhile, the police called Ekrima Sa'id Sabri, a leading Temple Mount cleric and former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, for questioning, warning him not to incite against Ben-Gvir.