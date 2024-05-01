Israeli officials deny delegation visited Cairo Tuesday to discuss hostage deal

An Israeli delegation made a brief visit to Cairo on Tuesday to receive Hamas's response to an outline of a truce and hostage deal proposal, according to reports from the London-based New Arab outlet. Officials involved in hostage deal and truce talks with Hamas denied the report in comments to Hebrew media outlets.

The delegation, which included representatives from the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Mossad, spent approximately three hours in Cairo engaging in discussions regarding the proposed deal.

2 View gallery Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and Mossad Director David Barnea ( Photo: EPA, Yariv Katz )

Citing Egyptian sources familiar with the mediation efforts, the report indicates that Hamas intends to provide a final answer on the proposed deal by the end of the week, pending Israel's response to the latest developments.

The proposed agreement reportedly includes a 40-day cessation of hostilities and the release of nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of between 20 and 33 hostages. These hostages are categorized as falling under humanitarian considerations, including women, children, individuals over the age of 50, and those with medical conditions.

According to a report in New Arab, the Israeli delegation was presented with a revised document containing comments and corrections requested by Hamas regarding the proposed deal. These corrections will be discussed during an upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

2 View gallery ( Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP )

Egyptian sources involved in the mediation efforts emphasized that Hamas will deliver its final response to the proposed deal after Israel has provided its feedback on the suggested amendments.

The report also noted that while a political official had previously indicated the possibility of a delegation traveling to Cairo after receiving Hamas's response, in practice, such a delegation had already made the journey.