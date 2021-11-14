Ministers approve draft bill to limit PM terms

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation unanimously approved on Sunday a bill that would set term limits for the premiership.

The proposed amendment to Israel's quasi-constitutional Basic Laws — tabled by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar — would force a prime minister to step down after eight years in power, or, alternately, after serving two terms that followed two elections.

Sa'ar took to social media to hail the vote.

"Prolonged rule is a danger to the freedom of the nation and to the morality of its sons. It breeds corruption," Sa'ar opened his Facebook post, evoking Menachem Begin, the former leader of the Likud party of which Sa'ar was a senior member before splintering off to form his New Hope party last year.

“Term limits, in lieu of a limitless term, are an important principle at the foundation of the perception that the government works for the wellbeing of the citizens instead of itself and its survival. We will continue to strengthen Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

The draft bill must clear three Knesset plenum readings before becoming law and will not be retroactive, thus not affecting Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu — who had served as prime minister for 15 years in total over two non-consecutive terms — if he seeks reelection.

Likud MK David Bitan told Ynet earlier Sunday he favorably viewed backing the bill since it does not apply retroactively to Netanyahu, allaying fears of personal legislation against the Likud chief.

"I don't think we can oppose this law, it won't look good in the eyes of the public," he said. "I am ready for Netanyahu to be prime minister for eight years."