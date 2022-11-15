Lapid slams FBI decision to probe journalist's death

Outgoing PM says no Israeli soldier will be investigated by the FBI or any other foreign entity or state, no matter how friendly to Israel; says relayed message of protest to Washington

Moran Azulay, Sivan Hilai|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday, that no Israeli soldier will be investigated after the unusual decision by the U.S. FBI to investigate the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • IDF soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or any other foreign entity or state, no matter how friendly to Israel," Lapid said after the swearing-in ceremony for Israel's 25th Knesset.
    2 View gallery
    יאיר לפיד     יאיר לפיד
    Yair Lapid
    (Photo: Amit Shabi)
    "We will not abandon our soldiers to an investigation. Our strong protest was delivered to the American's in the appropriate levels," he said.
    "The IDF is a moral military with values and its soldiers and commanders are protecting Israel, vigorously investigating any unusual incident and are committed to democratic values and the law," Lapid said.
    Abu Akleh was shot dead while covering clashes in the Jenin refugee camp last May. After investigations by Palestinians, international media organizations and the IDF, which conceded that there is a high probability that she was killed by a soldier but reiterated its claim that it was not an intentional killing.
    2 View gallery
    העיתונאית שירין אבו-עאקלה    העיתונאית שירין אבו-עאקלה
    Shireen Abu Akleh
    (Photo: Elad Gershgoren)
    The FBI probe came after 57 members of Congress, asked FBI director Christopher Wray to investigate the circumstances of the American, Palestinian journalist's death.

    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.