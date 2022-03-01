Bennett says Israel will not be bound by nuclear deal with Iran

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said on Tuesday that Israel will not be bound by the West's nuclear deal with Iran, if one is reached in the near future.

Western powers and Iran have been involved in talks in Vienna, meant to revive the pact to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, which the United States abandoned in 2018. But both Tehran and Washington have cautioned there are still some significant differences to overcome.

3 צפייה בגלריה World powers meet with Iranian officials in Vienna to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal ( Photo: Reuters )

Speaking at an event organized for the Mossad intelligence service, Bennett said Israel to continue and act against the Iranian nuclear threat according to its interests.

"It seems that in the near future your hands will be full," he said, while addressing the employees of the intelligence service. "Your important mission will be to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. It is a task that you have been dealing with for years now, but it looks like we are getting closer to the moment of truth. This is the money time.

"While one eye on the events in Kyiv, like the rest of the world, the other should be focused on what happens west of Ukraine, in Vienna," Bennett added.

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennet at the Mossad headquarters ( Photo: Amos Ben Gershom, GPO )

the prime minister reiterated the so-called sunset provision must be eliminated from the Iran nuclear deal. The clause stipulates when the various restrictions imposed on Iran’s nuclear program expire.

"The sun will not set on Israel's security and the safety of its citizens," Bennett said. "I said it before and I will say it again, especially on this stage - the nuclear agreement with Iran doesn't bound Israel, and neither does the sunset clause."

In his appeal, Bennett also implied that he believes Mossad should act against Iran. "A country, especially a democratic one, in such a challenging era for democracies, also needs other aspects of strength: endurance, cohesion, common goal, and mental strength, so its citizens won't give in to any psychological warfare.

3 צפייה בגלריה Iranian nuclear facility ( Photo: EPA )

"But it also needs to have the ability to defend itself not only with means of brute force - but also with quiet, sophisticated, and some would even say elegant means. And for that, we have the Mossad."