Biden to arrive with 50 White House staff and many more

On the first visit to Israel as President of the United States, Joe Biden will be accompanied by at least 50 White House staffers including dozens of aids and advisors.

A 120 press corps will also be on hand to report on every step of the visit.

Among his team, the president will bring Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology.

Neuberger is a Haredi Jew who had previously served in the National Security Council.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is the first African American to hold that job. She is also the first member of the LGBTQ to be assigned to that position.

Jean-Pierre managed political campaigns and worked as a political analyst on American news networks.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who has visited Israel in his official capacity before, is seen as one of the president's closest advisors on matters of security and the Middle East. He was instrumental in the planning of the trip to Israel and is known to have ties to the leadership in Saudi Arabia.

Another Mideast expert is Brett McGurk, who is a member of the national security council and a coordinator for the Middle East and North African affairs.

McGurk transitioned to the Biden administration after serving under former president Donald Trump and had visited Saudi Arabia in recent days to prepare for the meetings and the steps towards Israeli-Saudi normalization of ties.

Antony Blinken is also a senior member of the U.S. team as Secretary of State.

This will be Blinken's third trip since heading the State Department and will bring with him Under Secretary for Economic Growth Jose Fernandez, and Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Barbara Leaf, among others.

Ahead of Air Force One, planes carrying cars - including two limousines, dozens of tons of communication, security and logistical equipment already arrived in order to allow the president to continue to function as leader of the free world, while in the area.



