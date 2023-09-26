1st Saudi ambassador to Palestinian Authority arrives in Ramallah for historic visit

In the first official Saudi visit to the Palestinian Authority, Saudi ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi arrived in the West Bank on Tuesday via the Allenby Crossing and presented his credentials to PA Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, and PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Al-Sudairi , who arrived at the head of an official Saudi delegation, said in Ramallah that: "We are working to establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Riyadh has a great interest in the Palestinian issue and its solution on the basis of decisions of international legitimacy."

3 View gallery Saudi ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi in first visit to Ramallah ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman )

The Palestinian Authority anticipated the meeting with the Saudi ambassador, who was appointed to the position last month, and remains optimistic "from the meeting and the established relations with Saudi Arabia, we hope they will step into Qatar's shoes and be a helpful and significant factor for the Palestinian Authority in the face of Israel and all its violations," Al Maliki said in welcoming the ambassador. "We will begin to develop our relations with Saudi Arabia at the highest possible level, historical relations link us with Saudi Arabia. This is a historic moment, and we are happy about the presence of the Saudi ambassador in Palestine."

This is the first visit by a Saudi ambassador since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, which coincides with American efforts to normalize relations between Riyadh and Israel. Al-Sudairi, who also serves as the Saudi ambassador to Jordan and the consul-general of Jerusalem, posted on the social media platform X upon his arrival: "From the beloved state of Palestine, the land of Canaan, the most beautiful greetings, and the love of my King the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince."

3 View gallery Saudi ambassador visiting Ramallah ( Photo: AFP PHOTO / HO / PPO )

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that "Minister Al-Maliki congratulated Ambassador Al-Sudairi in Palestine, and praised the depth of the historic, deep and binding relations between the two countries. The minister also appreciates the sincere brotherly positions of Saudi Arabia in supporting and granting the just and legitimate national rights of our people. Al-Sudairi, for his part, expressed his joy to represent his country in the State of Palestine and his presence in his country, Palestine, and saluted the steadfastness and sacrifice of the Palestinian people. At the end of the meeting, the minister wished Ambassador Al-Sudairi success in his new duties, emphasizing the willingness of the ministry in all its sectors to help provide everything necessary to facilitate on his official duties in the State of Palestine."

3 View gallery Saudi ambassador with Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister