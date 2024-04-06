4 IDF soldiers hurt, 2 badly, in Gaza ammunition mishap

Four Armored Corps soldiers were injured in an ammunition mishap on Route 749 in the Gaza Strip, where a shell ignited inside a tank, the IDF reported late on Saturday.

Two of the soldiers were seriously injured. A third soldier sustained moderate injuries, and the fourth was lightly wounded. The soldiers from the 401st Brigade’s 46th Battalion, operating under the Nahal Brigade, were airlifted by an Air Force helicopter to receive medical treatment at a hospital.

1 View gallery IDF tank near Gaza border ( Photo: AP /Ariel Schalit )

Their families have been notified of their injuries. The military has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, which occurred in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF so far reported a total of 592 injuries and 40 fatalities from operational accidents in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war - 20 friendly fire cases, 3 cases of unintentional discharge and 17 in other kinds of accidents, including explosive ordnance accidents and road accidents.