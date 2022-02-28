Foreign Ministry confirms Israeli national killed in shooting outside Kyiv

The Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that an Israeli national was killed in a shooting outside Kyiv.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Israeli was reportedly part of a car convoy headed to the Moldovan border when he was shot. The reason behind the shooting was not clear as was the identity of the shooter.

2 צפייה בגלריה Civilians walk past charred vehicles in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, February 28, 2022 ( Photo: EPA )

Ministry officials spoke to his wife who was also wounded in the shooting and is still stranded in Ukraine with their two children. The man's parents who live in Israel were informed of his death.

"The Foreign Ministry wishes to express its sincere condolences to the family in its difficult time and will continue to assist the family as much as possible," a statement read.

The shooting took place in the Ukrainian city of Bila Tserkva, 84 km (52 miles) south of Kyiv.

The Israeli embassy, which is currently based in Poland due to the fighting, received the initial report from a contact in the country's Jewish community.

2 צפייה בגלריה School damaged from Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022 ( Photo: AFP )

Since the outset of hostilities, over 2,000 Israelis have fled Ukraine through its various land borders. There are hundreds of Israelis who are currently making their way out of the country, some as part of similar car convoys.

Long queues stretch for miles around border crossings and some 100 Foreign Ministry personnel stationed there are trying to fast track passage for Israelis in medical distress, but they note that their ability to assist all Israelis is very limited.

Meanwhile, Ynet has learned on Monday that Russia has detained an Israeli sailor who was on board a Ukrainian cargo ship that was seized by the Russian navy in the Black Sea over the weekend.

Yuri Shvidky, 51, was on board the Ukrainian-flagged bulk carrier Princess Nicole when it was seized by the Russian navy in the territorial waters of Romania on Saturday and towed to the port of Sevastopol in the Crimean Peninsula.