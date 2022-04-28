Israel busts multi-million gold-smuggling operation from Dubai

Israel authorities on Wednesday arrested three residents of East Jerusalem at Ben Gurion Airpot upon their return from Dubai on suspicion of trying to smuggle a thousand gold coins with an estimated worth in the millions.

The total weight of the coins was more than 8kg (17.6 lbs.), with a market value estimated at around NIS two million ($605,000).

The coins were stashed in two specialized abdominal belts which two of the three passengers carried on their person.

The suspects were arrested as part of a joint operation of the Jerusalem Customs and VAT Investigations Department and the Ben Gurion Airport Drugs and Customs Unit, against a network of gold smugglers from Dubai.

Another East Jerusalem resident was arrested last month upon his return from Dubai, carrying one ounce of gold coins worth around NIS one million ($302,000) on his body concealed in a belt similar to those seized by customs on Wednesday. Authorities suspect the suspects from both incidents are tied to the same smuggling ring.

The seized mints are 22-carat gold English sovereign coins. The sovereign is a gold coin of the United Kingdom that has a nominal value of one pound sterling.